Whatsapp to introduce memoji for iPhone users soon

Currently, Apple users are sharing memojis with their contacts using iMessages and are not available on the Facebook-owned WhatsApp. (Image source: Apple support website)

WhatsApp, which recently introduced the fingerprint unlock feature for Android users, is now working to create a new feature for Apple users too. Apple’s latest feature will allow users to create and share memojis or a customised animoji, reported WABetaInfo, which routinely shares details about WhatsApp newest features.

Currently, Apple users are sharing memojis with their contacts using iMessages and are not available on the Facebook-owned WhatsApp. But if a report by WABetaInfo is to be believed, this may change soon with the messaging app taking away the exclusivity from iMessages. However, it is yet to make it to the main version with WhatsApp still developing the new functionality. It is not yet known if and when the same feature would be launched for Android users.

Besides that, the new feature by WhatsApp will be for those Apple users who own iPhone X or any of the later iPhone variants.

This leads us to believe that the functionality when finally rolled out, will allow WhatsApp users to share videos, stickers, GIFs and emoji with their loved ones along with their memoji avatars captured by iPhone’s TrueDepth camera.

Apart from the memoji feature, Facebook-owned WhatsApp will also introduce ‘WhatsApp by Facebook’ label to its app for iOS devices. It must be noted that the new label has been made available in app’s beta for iOS version 2.19.90.23. Recently, the Mark Zuckerberg-led social messaging app also rolled out a similar label to the WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.19.222.

WhatsApp, meanwhile, also plans to roll out support for grouped stickers and albums to its popular WhatsApp Web.

In 2018, the instant messaging app launched Albums for both Android and iOS based apps which automatically grouped images sent together, thereby saving a lot of screen space and helping users process images like deleting or forwarding without having to select them one by one. And now, WhatsApp reportedly is planning to roll out the same functionality to WhatsApp Web as well.