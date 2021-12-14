WhatsApp to hide your last seen online status from strangers by default; details

WhatsApp is also introducing new animated stickers called Encanto

WhatsApp will now make it harder for users to know about another user’s online presence or last seen status for enhanced privacy. The upcoming update will help users stay private and restrict third-party apps from allowing people to stalk WhatsApp users. The update is yet to be made available for all users but will be soon made live for both WhatsApp on Android and iOS users.

As reported by WhatsApp tracker WABetainfo, it is working on improving user privacy by restricting online status updates and last seen from people who have not been added by the user or have never ever chatted with. WhatsApp Support confirmed the rollout of privacy improvement and some users have also noticed the update. The update, however, is not applicable for your friends and family and other professional contacts whom you are in contact with or have previously messaged.

WhatsApp has a feature to allow users to disable your Last Seen status from unknown people but does not have a feature to let you disable or change online status that enables third party apps to let people know when their contacts come online on the app.

Although Google Play does not support cyberstalking apps, there are apps that present themselves as a solution to help parents and partners know the online status of their children or spouse.

As for stickers the new pack Encanto will be available for download on both iOS and Android platforms. The pack comes bundled with 14 animated stickers that can be used for chats. Tap on (+) button in the sticker section of WhatsApp Sticker Store and get the pack by accessing its deep link on your phone.