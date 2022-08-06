WhatsApp to get login approval feature to prevent account hacking: Report

WhatsApp is amping up its user safety features again. This time the private messaging app is working on a new security feature that will allow users to protect themselves from potential scammers. The feature, which is called Login Approval, is expected to build on the company’s two-step verification system. This feature is designed for multi-device users.

This new feature will allow users to receive notifications when a user logs in to their WhatsApp account from a different device. It’s also reportedly working on a feature that will allow users to view past group participants on an iPhone.

According to a report by WABetaInfo, a WhatsApp feature tracker, the company is currently testing a beta version of its latest software. It’s believed that the new security feature, which is called Login Approval, will be part of a future update.

The new feature will reportedly notify users whenever another person tries to log in to their account from a different device. A user will reportedly only be able to log in on an account in a secondary device after approval has been granted from the primary device which the account is already logged in from.

It’s believed that this feature will help prevent potential fraudsters from accessing a user’s account and personal information. According to the report, this feature is designed to safeguard users from getting their information and accounts stolen.

WhatsApp already has a two-step verification system that’s designed to help prevent unauthorised access to a user’s account. The new feature is reportedly built on this system to protect users if they have already shared the security code. As indicated by the leaked screenshots, the new feature will additionally notify users whenever a user logs in to their account from a different device.