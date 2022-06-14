WhatsApp to finally allow Android users to switch to iPhone without losing chat history: Full details

Almost a year after allowing iPhone users to switch to Android without losing their chat history, WhatsApp is finally doing the same for Android users wanting to switch to an iPhone. Android users can, starting today, switch to iPhone and continue to use WhatsApp without losing their chat history. You’ll need an app— Move to iOS –to do this, though. Also, you’ll only be able to do this while setting up a new iPhone from scratch which is to say you’ll have to factory reset your existing one.

“We’re adding to WhatsApp the ability to securely switch between phones and transfer your chat history, photos, videos, and voice messages between Android and iPhone while maintaining end-to-end encryption,” Meta founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg said while announcing the rollout, adding that this was a “top requested feature”.

For years, there was no “official” way for Android users switching to an iPhone to keep their chats intact on WhatsApp. A year ago, iPhone users couldn’t transfer their WhatsApp chats to Android, either. Select Samsung phones got the ability first, and it was confirmed—at that time by Will Cathcart— that it would come to iOS phones eventually.

HOW TO MOVE WHATSAPP DATA FROM ANDROID TO IPHONE

WhatsApp has published a detailed blog outlining the steps you need to take to move your existing WhatsApp data from Android to iPhone. There are a few prerequisites, too.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS

Both your iPhone and Android phone need to be running a certain minimum OS version in order to get started. This is Android OS Lollipop, SDK 21 or above, or Android 5 or above in case of Android and iOS 15.5 or above on iPhone. You’ll need to, also, install the Move to iOS app on your Android phone. WhatsApp, also, has to be a certain version. This is version 2.22.10.70 or above on iOS and version 2.22.7.74 or above on Android. Naturally, you’ll need to use the same phone number as your old phone on your new device. Both devices must be connected to a power source, as well, and connected to the same Wi-Fi network (alternatively you can connect your Android device to your iPhone’s hotspot).

STEPS TO FOLLOW

1. Open the Move to iOS app on your Android phone, follow the on-screen prompts.

2. A code will appear on your iPhone. When asked, enter the code on your Android phone.

3. Tap Continue and follow the on-screen prompts.

4. Select WhatsApp on Transfer Data screen.

5. Tap START on your Android phone, then wait for WhatsApp to prepare the data for export. Once the data is ready, you’ll be signed out from your Android phone.

6. Tap NEXT to return to the Move to iOS app.

7. Tap CONTINUE to transfer the data from your Android phone to your iPhone.

8. Wait for Move to iOS to confirm the transfer is complete.

9. Install the latest version of WhatsApp from the App Store.

10. Open WhatsApp and log in using the same phone number used on your old device.

11. Tap Start when asked and allow the process to complete. Once activation is complete, your chats will appear on your iPhone.

WHAT CAN’T BE TRANSFERRED

WhatsApp notes that call history and peer to peer payment messages can’t be transferred using this method.

Also, transferred data doesn’t go to cloud storage until you create an iCloud backup.