WhatsApp to bring rich link previews to text status update, says report

WhatsApp users will be able to generate rich link previews letting both sender and receiver check what the message is about and then choose whether to read it or not. WhatsApp has completed trials for the feature with the iOS platform but will start testing on the Android platform as well. WhatsApp for beta users can already see a preview when sharing a link to a text status update, but not a rich preview as on trials.

According to the WhatsApp tracker website WABetaInfo, a new preview will add more details to the shared link. WhatsApp will surely bring the same feature on WhatsApp beta for Android and Desktop as well at a later date, the tracker website further reported.

WhatsApp is also tweaking the status update page with minor changes. Moreover, WABetaInfo found that the Meta-backed company has removed the emoji, background, and text color options from the footer of the status page and moved them to the right top corner. Although it does not affect users, the changes are apparent.

The second update is for disappearing WhatsApp messages. The app is working on a new introduction to disappearing messages in future updates. WhatsApp has earlier developed a feature that let people set multiple chats to disappear at once.

According to the tracker website, there will be a bookmark image to keep disappearing messages even after their expiration. However, WhatsApp cannot show it to users since this feature is still not available. This introduction will probably show up after the release of the feature to keep disappearing messages in a future update.