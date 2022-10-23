WhatsApp to automatically mute large groups to save you from constant pings and notifications, says report

WhatsApp is reported to be working on a feature which would automatically mute large groups after a specific number of participants join the group – aiming to save the users from spams and reducing overall notification count. The update is currently available for WhatsApp users on Android. This comes after a report suggested that popular instant messaging is doubling the maximum group participant limit from 512 participants to 1024 participants.

What is the new feature?

A larger group size can be beneficial for those working in large organisations or for quickly getting a message through to many individuals, but it can also be problematic. People in groups typically post messages, photos, videos, stickers, and even news at various times throughout the day. For some, the constant stream of notifications may be a distraction or even an annoyance. Even while WhatsApp users may already manually mute any group, the ability to automatically mute sizable groups might be useful.

According to a report by WABetaInfo, the feature is still being worked on, thus beta testers cannot use it. However, a glimpse of how it will function if implemented in the future is already accessible. According to the shared screenshot, users will see a message stating that a group “was automatically muted to help reduce notifications” when it has more than 256 members. Additionally, it states that users have the choice to unmute the group.

However, as this is an early stage for the feature – there are quite a few obfuscations as well. The preview document states that the groups may be automatically muted if the number of participants surpasses the 512 threshold, while the screenshot speaks a different story: it says the feature will be activated upon surpassing 256. Clarity on this matter will soon be public, but for now if the reports are to be believed, a useful feature is on the way.