WhatsApp to allow users to pause and resume voice recordings; new community tab also in the works

WhatsApp is adding a new tab to assemble all the communities a user is part of. The new tab is dedicated to upcoming Communities features, says a feature tracker website. With this feature Group Admins can add specific groups to a ‘Community’ where they will be listed together.



A report by WABetainfo says, the Meta-backed messaging platform is working on its communities’ features and includes a tab. The feature is under development. The new tab replaces the camera tab at the top of the app, suggesting a screenshot of the feature enabled by feature tracker in WhatsApp beta for android 2,22.6.9.



Users on the latest beta version won’t be able to see the new Community tab as it is still in the development phase. The communities will be end-to-end encrypted private spaces where group admins can manage their groups. WhatsApp has not let out any information as of now.



Meanwhile, another feature in beta testing is to pause and resume voice recordings on latest beta versions. Android users who signed for the beta version of the messaging app can update to version 2.22.6.0 to try the new feature. The latest version enables a new feature to show voice waveforms when a user records a voice note. The ability to pause and resume voice recordings should eventually roll out to all users on the stable update channel once beta testing is complete.