WhatsApp to add ‘reply privately’ feature for group chats – How it will work

The feature has been added to 2.18.335 version of Android beta but it is recommended to wait for 2.18.336/337 update to try it. (Source: IE, file)

The Facebook-owned messaging platform, WhatsApp has added a new feature to its Android beta version that allows users to respond privately to a contact in a group. According to a report by WABetaInfo, the feature is called ‘Reply privately’ and as the name suggests, allows people to reply privately to a message received in a WhatsApp group. The feature has been added to 2.18.335 version of Android beta but it is recommended to wait for 2.18.336/337 update to try the feature as the current version causes crashes when one tries to delete media in a chat.

To use this feature, the users will have to open the group chat and select a contact for options. They can then tab on the ‘reply privately’ option. After this, WhatsApp will open a private chat window where the users can text the contact.

As per the report, the feature will also work for old messages. It added that the feature will also work for groups where Send Messages setting is set to “Only administrators”. The feature apparently works for closed groups as well.

In a separate development, WhatsApp had recently confirmed that it will add advertisements to its Status feature and this was confirmed by the company Vice President Chris Daniels. This is believed to be the primary monetisation mode for the Facebook-owned company in future and will give an opportunity for business to reach people on WhatsApp.

“We are going to be putting ads in Status,” Daniels told IANS in a media briefing in New Delhi. “That is going to be primary monetisation mode for the company as well as an opportunity for businesses to reach people on WhatsApp,” he added.

He did not provide any specific timelines as to when the advertisements will finally arrive on WhatsApp.

The company had redesigned WhatsApp Status last year and had added images, videos, and GIFs in addition to textual posts, like Instagram Stories, which itself is ‘inspired’ from Snapchat Stories feature. On Instagram, advertisements are injected when a user plays many stories consecutively.