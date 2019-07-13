WhatsApp to add QR Code feature soon, see how it works

It also shared a screenshot of the QR Code feature on WhatsApp which says ‘scan, share QR code’.

WhatsApp is likely to introduce a new feature — QR Code — that will allow users to add contacts on the instant messaging app. WhatsApp was first spotted with QR Code last year but the feature was never added in its stable version. WABetaInfo in a tweet said that the messaging app was working on a QR Code shortcut feature which will be enabled in future.

“In the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.19.189 update, WhatsApp is working on a QR Code shortcut (it’s not visible yet). The feature will be (obviously, you know ??) enabled in future,” WABetaInfo said. It also shared a screenshot of the QR Code feature on WhatsApp which says ‘scan, share QR code’.

In the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.19.189 update, WhatsApp is working on a QR Code shortcut (it’s not visible yet).

The feature will be (obviously, you know ??) enabled in future. pic.twitter.com/pcBmc3TVuU — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) July 1, 2019

It is interesting to note that QR Code is already on Facebook-owned Instagram where it involves the nametags. If WhatsApp goes forward with the QR code feature, then this is clearly another step towards integrating WhatsApp and Instagram which was reported earlier in the year.

Coming back to the feature in WhatsApp, every user will be allotted a unique QR code for their account. As soon as users will scan the QR Code of another contact, those users will be added to their WhatsApp contacts list automatically. This feature will enable users to quickly add contacts on their WhatsApp. It has been reported that the messaging app will also allow users to remove the QR Code if they don’t need it.

Currently, as it is known WhatsApp Web lets users scan QR Code to use its desktop version to enable WhatsApp on their desktop instead of their phone. Although WhatsApp tests many new features on its beta versions, most of them do not necessarily make it to its main version. It is expected that Facebook-owned WhatsApp will also introduce features such as fingerprint support for Android, Picture-in-Picture for background play and dark mode soon.