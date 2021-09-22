WhatsApp tips and tricks: How to transfer your entire chat history from iPhone to Android

Though this feature is only available for Samsung currently, it will be rolled out for all Android devices sometime in the future.

WhatsApp data transferring: Inability to transfer WhatsApp data between Android and iOS has always been an issue for users, as it causes them to lose their previous chats. WhatsApp data is backed up in Google Drive or iCloud, depending on the device, and only restores this data to a phone that runs on an OS platform that supports the cloud. However, it seems that WhatsApp is working on solving this issue, as it officially announced last month that it would allow chats from iPhones to be migrated to Android devices. Though this feature is only available for Samsung currently, it will be rolled out for all Android devices sometime in the future.

Transferring data from iPhone to Samsung phone

Following steps should work for transferring data from an iPhone to any Samsung device operating on Android 10 or later. However, for this, the user will have to ensure that the Samsung device they are migrating the chats to should either be brand new and not yet set up or should be factory reset, and will need to have a USB-C to lightning cable to connect the Samsung phone with the iPhone. It is also important to note that the process can be very slow.

Connect the brand new or factory reset Samsung phone to the iPhone via the USB-C to lightning cable and keep them connected through the wire till the process is completed. When the iPhone pop-up asks if the connected phone is a trusted device, select ‘Trust’. Begin setting up the Android phone by agreeing to the terms and conditions and connecting it to the Wi-Fi network. The phone will then ask if the user wishes to transfer the data from an existing device, to which users must say ‘yes’, following which the phone will download the latest version of Smart Switch. Once Smart Switch is downloaded and launched, select the option to Transfer from iPhone or iPad, following which users will get the option to transfer the WhatsApp chats from the iPhone along with a QR code. Users can either scan this QR code with their old iPhone, or open WhatsApp on iPhone and go to Settings, then Chats and select the option ‘Move Chats to Android’. The iPhone will then prepare the chats and data to be transferred, and then ask users to continue the steps indicated on the Samsung phone. The Samsung phone will ask users about the other data they wish to transfer from iPhones like contacts, images, SMSes, etc, and they can select what they want to transfer based on their preferences. Post this, Smart Switch will ask users to install WhatsApp on the Samsung phone, along with any other apps they want from their previous phone. After this, the transfer process will begin and take about 30 minutes to 1 hour depending on the amount of data that needs to be transferred. Upon the completion of transfer of data, users will need to open WhatsApp on their new phone and login using the same number that they were using in their iPhone. Once the log in is completed, the user will be asked if they wish to transfer their chat history from the iPhone, post which they can click ‘Start’ if they wish to transfer the chats.

The transfer will then be completed.

Transferring WhatsApp chat backup from iPhones to non-Samsung Android

For users not having a new non-Samsung Android phone and wanting to transfer chats from their iPhone, a process does exist. Not that this feature will not work on Samsung phones, but it is just that a much better process has been introduced, and therefore this one is not recommended, since this process is cumbersome and very time consuming. This process requires a user to transfer chats one by one, and therefore, it is advised that users prioritise and only transfer important chats.

On the iPhone WhatsApp app, the user will need to swipe left on the chat they wish to transfer, and then tap on ‘More’. In the menu that pops up, select the ‘Export Chat’ option, and then select ‘Mail’ from the ‘Share’ menu. Following this, the mailbox will open with the chat as an attachment. Send this mail to an email address that will be accessible on the new Android phone. On the Android phone, open the mail, and download the attachment. Before going further, repeat these steps for each chat that needs to be transferred. It must be noted that this will lead to users winding up with several mails of the WhatsApp chats. Once all the chats have been downloaded on the Android phone, either download the WhatsApp app, or if already installed, delete and re-install it. Complete the login process on WhatsApp, after which, the app will show the option to restore backup, which must be selected by clicking on ‘Restore’ and then ‘Next’.

Following this, all the mailed chats will show up on the Android phone.