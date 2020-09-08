WhatsApp text bombs are crashing the app, hanging phones around the world; details

Ssince last month, the text bomb has been spreading to other regions on a global level.

A new text bomb has surfaced that can crash WhatsApp or hang your phone. After being targeted by multiple hackers, this new text bomb is now trending globally and creating problems for many. In a reply by WhatsApp feature tracker, WABetaInfo to someone on Twitter who suggested integration of anti crash in the application, the tracker said that a similar issue has been raised a few weeks ago. The text bombs, also known by many names- Binario, Trava Zap, Contact bombs among others are complicated to explain but possess the ability to crash WhatsApp every time the application is opened.

According to media reports, there is a particular text bomb which has originated in Brazil and is still prevalent there. However, since last month, the text bomb has been spreading to other regions on a global level. It is to note that the text bomb has a series of characters that are placed randomly. They do not have any meaning or any design per say. Since the application fails to comprehend the meaning of such messages, it results in crashing of WhatsApp every time such messages are received. If the users close the app and open it again, that may lead to the phone becoming inoperable.

The company, however, has not released any statement on it yet. There is currently no solution for this problem and users are advised to not open any messages received from unknown numbers or contacts. Even for groups, users can change the settings and prevent random people from being added into groups (which may be used to drop the text bombs).

Meanwhile, WhatsApp introduces some safety features in its updates, therefore, users have been asked to keep their application and mobile operating systems up to date or download the latest versions whenever they are available.