WhatsApp testing slew of new features including missed group calls, web calls and more

After bringing a slew of measures to the messaging app, WhatsApp is set to bring other measures for its voice/ video calls and images. The features are said to be coming for all WhatsApp Android and iOS beta version for now. The Facebook-owned company has been in talks for months now for its most anticipated voice and video call feature for desktop/web platform. Looks like the company is now working on it at the beta level. Joining missed WhatsApp group calls and pasting multiple images and videos in WhatsApp is also something the company is exploring. After these features are tested successfully in the beta version, the company will roll out the stable version for users.

For WhatsApp Web call feature, the access has been given to select beta users and it is likely that the company would introduce the feature soon. Once completely tested, WhatsApp web users will be able to video and voice call via desktops. When the feature is live, a separate window will pop up on the WhatsApp Desktop app or web at a time when a user receives an incoming voice or video call. For making calls, users will need to open a chat and select the option present at the top right corner for voice or video call, quite similar to how calls are made via mobile application.

Other than this, WhatsApp is likely to bring a feature that will allow users to join a group call in case they have missed. This means, if at the time of a group call, the user was not able to join, he/she can join the call whenever WhatsApp is opened. This will work only if the call is still going on. Beta testers for Android and iOS will be able to access the feature now.

Apart from this, the company is bringing another feature for iOS users. The feature will allow users to paste multiple images as well as videos to WhatsApp. The feature is currently available for iOS 2.21.10.23 WhatsApp beta users. Simply put, the new update will allow users to paste many images and videos into WhatsApp.