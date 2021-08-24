WhatsApp testing new payment shortcut on Android, desktop users can now try out unannounced features

According to WABetainfo that reports about new features of WhatsApp, the app has introduced a new payment shortcut on the chat bar using which users can quickly send payments.
Android users will get a payment shortcut on their WhatsApp accounts soon. The feature is initially available for beta users in India now but soon will be made available to all. Additionally, WhatsApp has launched a beta program for users of the app on the desktop to test macOS and windows features. Additionally, it is also working on a contact info screen that was earlier available for beta users and business accounts.
According to WABetainfo that reports about new features of WhatsApp, the app has introduced a new payment shortcut on the chat bar using which users can quickly send payments. The feature will be present along with the existing payment option on the chat action sheet.
- Redmi 10 Prime India launch set for September 3: Expected price, specs and everything to know
- Elon Musk’s ambitious Starlink reaches another milestone! 1 lakh terminals shipped to customers for high-speed satellite broadband service
- Sony tweaks PlayStation 5, makes newer models lighter with new base stand, report says
The payment shortcut will be provided between the Attachment button and the middle of the Camera button. The option will be only for Indian Android users and for the beta testers at the moment. Hence although payment service is available for Brazilian users, the new pay feature will be not available for Android users in Brazil.
WABetainfo reports further suggest that WhatsApp is developing similar payment shortcuts for iPhone users as well and some of them also see the tab next to the camera and Mic buttons.
A new beta program has been launched on WhatsApp for Desktop users in addition to a new payment shortcut where both Windows and macOS users can test upcoming features after the beta version has been manually installed from the WhatApp website. The users can give feedback to the company if they face any issue with the feature under development.
Moreover, there is a redesigned contact info on WhatsApp for iPhone. It will be a part of WhatsApp for iPhone beta 2.21.170.12 for business account users. Now the Message, Audio, and Forward buttons have been moved from the top bar to just below the name and phone number of the contact, like the call and message option on regular Contacts on iPhone.
Soon multi-device support will be given to WhatsApp iPad users with a dedicated WhatsApp for iPad app. Android tablet users are also expected to receive multi-device support. The feature is under development and will be soon released in a future update.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.