WhatsApp testing new payment shortcut on Android, desktop users can now try out unannounced features

A new beta program has been launched on WhatsApp for Desktop users

Android users will get a payment shortcut on their WhatsApp accounts soon. The feature is initially available for beta users in India now but soon will be made available to all. Additionally, WhatsApp has launched a beta program for users of the app on the desktop to test macOS and windows features. Additionally, it is also working on a contact info screen that was earlier available for beta users and business accounts.

According to WABetainfo that reports about new features of WhatsApp, the app has introduced a new payment shortcut on the chat bar using which users can quickly send payments. The feature will be present along with the existing payment option on the chat action sheet.

The payment shortcut will be provided between the Attachment button and the middle of the Camera button. The option will be only for Indian Android users and for the beta testers at the moment. Hence although payment service is available for Brazilian users, the new pay feature will be not available for Android users in Brazil.

WABetainfo reports further suggest that WhatsApp is developing similar payment shortcuts for iPhone users as well and some of them also see the tab next to the camera and Mic buttons.

A new beta program has been launched on WhatsApp for Desktop users in addition to a new payment shortcut where both Windows and macOS users can test upcoming features after the beta version has been manually installed from the WhatApp website. The users can give feedback to the company if they face any issue with the feature under development.

Moreover, there is a redesigned contact info on WhatsApp for iPhone. It will be a part of WhatsApp for iPhone beta 2.21.170.12 for business account users. Now the Message, Audio, and Forward buttons have been moved from the top bar to just below the name and phone number of the contact, like the call and message option on regular Contacts on iPhone.

Soon multi-device support will be given to WhatsApp iPad users with a dedicated WhatsApp for iPad app. Android tablet users are also expected to receive multi-device support. The feature is under development and will be soon released in a future update.