WhatsApp testing new mode that will let you enjoy holidays in peace – How it will work

The Facebook-owned messaging platform, WhatsApp has had a busy year so far. The online platform has introduced a number of new features including the Picture-in-Picture mode for Instagram videos and a ‘Swipe to Reply’ gesture for Android users to enhance the experience. Now, the company is reportedly working on a new mode that will let you enjoy your holidays. If a report from WhatsApp beta tracker WABetaInfo is to be believed, WhatsApp is planning to introduce a ‘Vacation Mode’.

The report says that WhatsApp has been working on this mode for some months now. This mode will be an extension of the already existing ‘Silent Mode’ that was recently rolled out for the Android users. The silent mode hides the notification dots for muted chats which means users mute a chat on WhatsApp, they do not see how many new messages they have received in that chat directly from the WhatsApp icon on the phone.

The ‘Vacation Mode’ will reportedly make archived chats that were muted to remain archived when a new message arrives in those chats. As of now, WhatsApp automatically un-archives the chats once a new message is received from that chat.

The users will have an option to control the feature through Notifications settings on WhatsApp for iPhone, Android, and Windows Phone.

Apart from this, WhatsApp is also working on a ‘Linked Accounts’ feature which will allow users to link their account to external services. The option to link profiles will reportedly be available under the Profile settings on WhatsApp and will initially support Instagram as an external service.

Even though it is not clear how this feature will help the users, a tweet from WABetaInfo last month suggested that it will allow users to recover their Facebook accounts. “In according to my discoveries, you will be able to recover your Facebook account using WhatsApp, in future,” the tweet had said.