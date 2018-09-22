WhatsApp testing inline images style for notifications – How it will help users

The users who are part of the WhatsApp groups, will be able to preview the images upon expansion if they are running Android Pie. (Source: Reuters)

Days after announcing that it could end support for Apple devices running iOS 7 and older, WhatsApp is now testing new inline images style for notifications, according to a report by Android Police. The inline images have been a part of the app but now, it will support a new format where one can expand and collapse inline images. WhatsApp is reportedly testing this feature to better align with Android 9 Pie for Google’s Pixel lineup.

In future too, the new inline images style will only be available on devices running Android Pie. The feature could be helpful in order to preview the image instead of opening the message. Rest of the text will continue to show up above and below the preview. But notably enough, this feature doesn’t seem to work with videos and GIFs. However, they will keep showing in the form of small icons next to the text.

The users who are part of the WhatsApp groups, will be able to preview the images upon expansion if they are running Android Pie. But upon collapsing the preview, it will shift to the right side and a group icon will appear right next to it.

Meanwhile, WABetaInfo has spotted a new sticker pack called Biscuit in WhatsApp for Android beta v2.18.291. Biscuit happens to be among the popular sticker pack in Facebook Messenger app for quite some time now, and it could be on the verge to come to WhatsApp in the future as well.

Earlier this year, WhatsApp had announced that Apple iOS 7 and older versions will support WhatsApp until February 1, 2020. It had asked the users on old operating systems to upgrade to newer Android devices running iOS 8 or higher.

WhatsApp will also stop working on Android versions older than 2.3.3. On devices running Android versions 2.3.7 and older, the app will work until February 1, 2020. People will not be able to create new WhatsApp accounts. It will also pull support for Windows Phone 8.0 and older, iPhone 3GS/iOS 6 as well as Nokia Symbian S60.