  • MORE MARKET STATS

WhatsApp testing feature to upload media to status while sending it to individual users

The feature was first reported by WhatsApp tracker WABetaInfo.

Written By FE Online
As per reports, the update is being tested for both Android and iOS, but no timeline for the same has been finalised yet, it seems.

WhatsApp Status Update: Instant messaging platform WhatsApp is reportedly testing the ability to upload a photo or a video as Status update when sending it to a recipient in a chat. This could be an extension to the option to allow users to edit the recipients of media content before it is sent in the chat – an update that was seemingly in testing earlier this month. As per reports, the update is being tested for both Android and iOS, but no timeline for the same has been finalised yet, it seems.

The feature was first reported by WhatsApp tracker WABetaInfo. As per the report, it seems like when a user would be selecting the recipient for sharing any media (image or video), they would also get the option to share it in Status. This way, it would be easier for users to share the media in the Status when sending it to some contacts individually.

WABetaInfo shared a screenshot from the Android beta version of the update, which suggests that the change in the works for the Android, and the tracker added that the same update would also be added to a future beta version of WhatsApp for iOS.

While not much is known about the feature yet, it does seem like something that Snapchat offers (or at least used to offer), where one image could be sent to individual users in their chat as well as uploaded as a status update at the same time. However, the difference is that in Snapchat, the main feature was status update and sending it to users individually was an extension, while in WhatsApp, it seems to be the opposite, with the main feature being sending the media to multiple individual chats and adding it to Status being an extension.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express Telegram Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

More Stories on
Whatsapp
Next Story
ESIC scheme adds 12.19 lakh new members in OctoberThe latest data is part of a report released by the National Statistical Office. (Representative image)