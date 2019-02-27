WhatsApp’s 10th birthday: Users want these features to be available next



WhatsApp has just turned ten and it’s already celebrating. Started by two ex-Yahoo employees in 2009, WhatsApp today has grown to become the world’s most popular chat app, outdoing some of the established names. The journey, however, has had its highs and lows, especially after WhatsApp was formally acquired by Facebook in 2014 for $19 billion – the biggest takeover of the time. While the Facebook-owned app continues to write new stories everyday, its users always have much to say when it comes to the features available on the platform.

A poll was conducted by WhatsApp watchdog WABetaInfo, asking WhatsApp users the features that they wish to see as a part of the next update. While some of the answers really made us think about how much of a laggard WhatsApp is, some were just purely ambitious. There were many people expressing their discontent on not getting the features on WhatsApp that they usually find on other apps, one of them specifically being Telegram that is known for its secure messaging platform.

Here are some of the highly-demanded features by Twitter users:

Dark Mode: Dark Mode is one feature that nearly everyone is eagerly waiting for. There have been some instances where WhatsApp mobile apps have been spotted featuring a dark mode. However, it is yet to be released in the beta mode, let alone the stable version.

New UI: It seems people are tired of seeing the interface of WhatsApp that has not significantly changed over the years. The last makeover WhatsApp saw was about four-five years ago. The users now demand a fresh UI for WhatsApp. This is also necessary for WhatsApp to stop some of its users fleeing to use the knock-off versions that are also phoney.

Improved Do Not Disturb: The Do Not Disturb aka Mute feature is available on WhatsApp for individual chats and group chats. However, the time period for which the chats can be muted is either 8 hours, 1 week, or directly 1 year. There is no option available in-between.

Message Scheduling: Much like Slack, WhatsApp should allow users to schedule sending messages to chats in hours when they cannot be readily available. Well, this feature looks a little ambitious, but we will not mind its presence in the app.

No Image Compression: This could perhaps be the biggest complaint that everyone has with the way WhatsApp handles images exchanged between chats. No matter how large-sized or clear your photograph is, WhatsApp compresses the photo to a size limit that is easily storable.

Apart from these features, people also want WhatsApp to work on things such as ability to pin messages visible to both sender and recipient, increasing the status time to more than 24 hours, better inbuilt sticker integration, chatbots to help looking for settings, ability to see a contact’s status by just tapping on the circular display photo available on the chat screen, and file sharing for heavy files.