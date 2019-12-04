WhatsApp still working on dark mode, new feature spotted – Check details

WhatsApp is adding avatars in black colour to its Android app

WhatsApp’s Dark Mode is one of the latest features that have been heavily anticipated for long. The Facebook-owned company has been working on Dark Mode and several leaks have affirmed what the WhatsApp developers are working on these days. Now, a fresh series of changes in line with the Dark Mode feature has leaked, courtesy WABetaInfo.

The new Dark Mode-focused changes are part of the latest WhatsApp beta version 2.19.354 for Android and the new Dark Mode feature is not publicly available yet.

The major update WhatsApp appears to have got is the voice call screen in light and dark themes. The new VoIP screen in the app will continue to have the default green background but with a darker tint to cut down strain on eyes up to some extent — the main premise on which dark themes are based.

WhatsApp seems to have updated the avatar images of the app when the Dark Mode is enabled. WhatsApp will show these icons as cell avatar for broadcasts, individual profiles, and groups with a grey background, WABetaInfo reports.

WhatsApp dark theme also appears to have got a dark grey background in which the text is highlighted in white colour. The feature is similar to what Twitter offers for dark mode.

Earlier, WABetaInfo reported that WhatsApp will activate the Dark Mode on its app if the phone enters the Battery Saver mode. Dubbed as ‘Set by Battery Saver’, the feature will appear under the theme settings in the app.

The Dark Mode feature on WhatsApp apparently has been under development for quite long and WhatsApp has so far updated almost every aspect of the app for dark mode in beta version. The messaging app is fine-tuning the Dark Mode before it formally rolls out the same for its users globally.

Other apps from the Facebook family, including Instagram and Messenger, already feature dark mode on both iOS and Android devices.