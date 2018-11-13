WhatsApp Stickers to soon get this necessary feature? – Check details here

WhatsApp is working on a new feature (Source: Reuters)

WhatsApp Stickers are just a couple weeks old but have taken over the instant messaging world by storm. People are now communicating with Stickers rather than sending texts. As exciting as that has become, but there is an issue with the Stickers – you cannot search for that one sticker you may want to send instantly to a chat. Now, WhatsApp is working to fix this problem by introducing the search feature inside the sticker panel.

Read more: Didn’t get WhatsApp Stickers even after updating the app? Here is what you need to do

According to a report by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is working on a search feature to allow users to look for a particular sticker without rummaging through the pile. The WhatsApp watchdog has shared screenshots of what the new search feature will look like. A ‘magnifying glass’ icon will be available at the bottom in the stickers panel that you could tap to perform a search for your favourite sticker. This is identical to the one available for emojis and GIFs.

WhatsApp is working on a stickers search feature on Android, that will be available in future.

It’s under development. pic.twitter.com/ZtOK5RXrMB — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) November 8, 2018

The tweet shared by WABetaInfo says that the search feature is spotted for Android app as of now. It is unclear when the feature will roll out, given that the Stickers are yet to release on the stable channel. The iOS users might have to wait a little longer than the Android users for the search feature to arrive. It is worth mentioning that WhatsApp has officially announced that the WhatsApp Stickers will be rolled out for the stable apps on both Android and iOS platforms. However, the WhatsApp for Android app is yet to receive the Stickers.

Source: WABetaInfo

It’s been a few weeks since WhatsApp introduced Stickers on its Android and iOS apps for the users who are a part of the beta programme. Within a short span of time, WhatsApp Stickers are all the rage amongst the users including ones who have not received updates from the beta channel but are still switching to other methods such as installing the APK file for the beta app. Similarly, the number of sticker packs on WhatsApp has increased dramatically, ever so because of Diwali that commemorated the arrival of a new way to greet friends and family on WhatsApp. The search feature, hence, makes sense for the users.