WhatsApp update alert: Big changes coming to WhatsApp Stickers and emojis

WhatsApp Update Alert: WhatsApp recently made changes to how emojis and stickers are available within Status. It is now testing ‘Animated Stickers’ that will sit next to regular ones in the emoji tab. As per WABetaInfo, the feature is being worked on again after it made an appearance “in the past” but was pulled early.

WhatsApp stickers are currently static, which means they don’t involve any animations. With animated stickers, there will be some sort of movement happening in the sticker. The screenshots posted in WABetaInfo’s report show an animated dog sticker ‘rolling on the floor laughing’. But this is just one example – there could be a number of animated stickers that will be introduced later.

Unlike the GIF images, the animated stickers will keep playing after you download them. The GIF images stop playing after a while and need a tap for replay. There will be animated stickers developed by third-party developers as well, which might expedite the rollout but there is no concrete timeline as such.

The animated stickers are not visible in the latest WhatsApp beta for Android version. However, the company may soon bring animated stickers to the next beta builds before eventually rolling out to the stable channel. The report also mentions the availability of the feature on WhatsApp iOS app and WhatsApp Web version.

WhatsApp is also mulling making changes to the appearance of emojis. The recent tweak made to Status where emojis and stickers are placed under two separate tabs aims at sorting the collection with further classification labels. But the emojis resemble those available on Twitter. WhatsApp is planning to remove this style and introduce its standard emoji look to the doodle picker.

The WhatsApp-style emojis have been spotted in WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.19.110 but they are not visible yet. WABetaInfo notes it is not sure whether WhatsApp will release the feature for beta considering how small an update this seems. This means that WhatsApp may bring the official emojis directly to the stable build.