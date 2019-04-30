WhatsApp launches new cricket stickers during IPL 2019 season: How to download

To capitalise on the fervour of the IPL 2019, WhatsApp has announced a bunch of stickers that celebrate the cricket season. Called the Cricket Matchup, the sticker pack is now rolling out on Android while it is slated to arrive on iOS soon.

To use WhatsApp cricket stickers, the user needs to go the sticker store from the emoji tab and download the pack. After the pack is downloaded, the stickers from the Cricket Matchup will start showing in the sticker section.

The stickers do not have the caricatured versions of players but they depict different elements from the game such as six, four, century, no ball, zero runs, and more, which you can exchange in that group meant for sports stuff.

The WhatsApp Cricket Matchup sticker pack is free to download but you may find several copycat packs, which is why you need to look for ‘Perdix’ as the official publisher of the stickers in the store. This will be available only to the Android users who have updated the app to the version 2.19.115 or higher.

To recall, WhatsApp gained support for stickers back in 2018, which was significantly late as compared with its peer apps such as Hike, WeChat, Telegram, and Line. But the popularity of WhatsApp made it appear like the first time. Initially, the users had to download the entire pack even if they wanted just a few stickers. But in February, WhatsApp added the ability to let users download individual stickers without having to save the entire pack.

The surge of sticker packs on WhatsApp even made Apple stringently removed all the third-party versions from the App Store as they were deemed violating the guidelines. India has been one of the most-consuming nations for stickers, which is why we saw related keywords floating around Google Search. Especially during Diwali, the craze for WhatsApp stickers maxed out the previous trends.