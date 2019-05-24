WhatsApp Stickers: New notification feature to simplify chatting without having to open the app

WhatsApp is now rolling out the sticker notification feature on the beta app for Android after it made an early appearance on the iOS beta app. The sticker notification, essentially, is a preview of the sticker in the notification shade instead of the heart emoji. This would make it easier for you to see the sticker right within the notification without having to open the app.

According to WABetaInfo, the WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.19.152 is now getting the notification support for stickers. WhatsApp has already enabled previews for emojis, GIFs, and photos in addition to texts. Stickers, as they are popularly growing in terms of usage, will be shown in the notification on both Android and iOS. The sticker notification for iOS beta was released recently.

With the stickers now visible within the notification panel, you can choose to reply to it or plainly ignore it. But you still cannot reply with a sticker to the message inside the notification. You will need to open the app to be able to do that. Although, you can reply with texts, links, and emojis to the sticker message.

Sticker notifications comes as one of the many changes that WhatsApp is introducing to its Android app. The Facebook-owned company was recently spotted working on two new features to align with its plan of integrating with the Facebook marquee app and Instagram.

According to the watchdog, WhatsApp will soon be rolling out ‘Add to Facebook Story’ feature that will allow cross-posting of WhatsApp Status to Facebook. Another feature that is being developed is the QR code sharing that will eliminate the need to share mobile numbers for users to add each other on WhatsApp – QR code can be scanned to add a contact. Both the features were spotted in an Android beta version and may take some time before reaching beta testers.