WhatsApp Status gets a new camera icon with latest update – Check details

WhatsApp has rolled out a new update for Android

WhatsApp has rolled out a new update for its beta app on Android that brings a few minor changes to chat elements. The changes include a new icon for the camera for chats and WhatsApp Status, and a fix for a bug that caused the app to crash when a voice message was played. Users who are a part of the beta programme should see the update on the Google Play store.

The new camera icon is not a majorly different from the previous one, as seen in the screenshots shared by WABetaInfo. It has a viewfinder shape added to the regular one for chats and WhatsApp Status as well. The latter has the icon sitting over a larger background in the green shade similar to rest of WhatsApp elements. The WhatsApp watchdog also has shared what the camera icon will look like in dark mode as and when it rolls out. While the camera icon will be changed after installing the WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.19.328, dark mode will still not be available.

Besides, the update also patches an issue that was causing the app to crash when a user taps the play button on a voice message. Although not widespread, the issue was reported by some Android beta users. Earlier this year, WhatsApp rolled out consecutive playback for voice messages on both Android and iOS platforms.

WhatsApp is fine-tuning its dark mode before the rollout, adding minute details to different parts of the app. So far, the screenshots have hinted at a night blue theme that the dark mode is based on. All the elements of the WhatsApp app for both Android and iOS will be tweaked accordingly to respect the device’s dark theme. moreover, WhatsApp is also said to feature more than one dark mode for iOS and that the dark mode variation will depend on iPhone’s accessibility settings.