WhatsApp starts rolling out new waveform design for voice messages; know how it works

WhatsApp update: In the series of new updates, Meta-owned instant messaging platform WhatsApp has now started rolling out a new waveform design in chat bubbles for all voice/audio messages. The update will first be out for select WhatsApp beta users on Android and iOS devices, reported WhatsApp feature tracker WABetaInfo.

With this new feature, users will be able to see voice waveforms for their voice messages but only if the feature is enabled in their WhatsApp account. The new feature will however not be displayed if the voice note is coming from a person who does not have this feature enabled in their smartphone.

WhatsApp is rolling out voice waveforms for chat bubbles! A new layout for voice notes is available to select beta testers on WhatsApp beta for Android and iOS.https://t.co/clgXT7UyYg — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) December 4, 2021

WhatsApp is also working on other features as well such as redesigning chat bubbles with more rounded, larger and colourful bubbles. This feature is being tested for iOS beta users, as per the report, and it will take some time to roll out this new feature for everyone on WhatsApp.

WhatsApp reaction button to be rolled out soon for users!

In a much awaited development, WhatsApp is also working on a feature that will allow users to react to WhatsApp messages with emojis. The feature is already seen on Facebook Messenger and Instagram DMs. The feature, liked by many, will allow users to tap and hold the message and react to it with an appropriate emoji like we do on Instagram and FB messenger. The feature will be made available for both individual and group chats once it is out for everyone.

The messaging platform is also working on custom privacy settings on WhatsApp for Android beta users. There will soon be a new “My contacts except” option available in privacy settings. This will allow users to set last seen for specific contacts. Meaning, selected users will be able to see your last seen and rest will not.