WhatsApp starts rolling out forward media with caption, here’s what it does

WhatsApp has finally started rolling out the forward media with caption feature. To recall, this feature was in beta phase few days ago and was rolling out to only beta users but now the feature is rolling out to general WhatsApp users.

The WhatsApp forward media with caption is all about what the name suggests. The feature basically allows you to forward any kind of media like videos, photos, or docs with a caption.

This may seem small but it is a very important update as it will let you find any particular media file using a text. We exchange hundreds of messages everyday on chat app and at times it can be tough to find a media file in the heaps of messages.

WhatsApp has lately been working on several important updates like ability to blur images before sending, a secondary PIN for additional security and more. The blur tool will basically allow one to blur any sensitive image before sending it to someone. WhatsApp has basically two edit tools in the app that will let users blur any sensitive information before sending. Users will also be able to select the blur size to apply the effect with desired granular precision.

WhatsApp is also working on an additional security feature that will let users add a secondary PIN to the app. According to WaBetaInfo report, the chat app is working on “secure your account” section for two-step verification. The feature was spotted in the WhatsApp beta version for Android 2.22.23.17. While there is a skip button to escape this feature, WhatsApp users will be able to configure a secondary PIN to the app which will act as an additional layer of security to protect chats and messages from unknown access.