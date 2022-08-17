WhatsApp standalone app for Windows now available for all users: How to use, other details

WhatsApp wants to improve the app-using experience for its desktop users. After facing backlash for the poor speed of its web version, the Meta-owned WhatsApp last year launched a standalone app for Windows. However, it was available for beta testers only. This changes now. The company has announced that the launch of the standalone app for Windows. The app is now out of beta and is available for download for everybody.

WhatsApp says that the new app will offer better speed and reliability to its users. The design of the app has also been optimised for the desktop operating system and improved into a better-looking interface. The striking feature of this app is that it does not require you to connect your phone to desktop for receiving notifications and messages. This means you can access WhatsApp on your laptop or desktop without staying online on your primary phone.

The company is also working on the desktop app for macOS and the beta testing is already underway.

“WhatsApp Desktop users have been using our web-based desktop app (WhatsApp Desktop) or our browser-based app (WhatsApp Web). As we’re always trying to improve the WhatsApp experience for our users, we’re developing apps native to Windows and Mac operating systems,” the company mentions in its blog post.

To use the Windows app, go to Microsoft store. Search for WhatsApp Desktop and download the app. Once installed, open WhatsApp on your phone and tap on More Options. Go to Linked devices. Link your desktop app by scanning the QR code that appears on your WhatsApp Desktop App.

The popular chat app has been working towards improving its cross-platform user experience lately. It recently also launched a multi-device feature which lets users access WhatsApp on four different devices apart from their primary phone. The interesting bit about this update is that you can access WhatsApp web on these devices without the internet availability on the parent phone.