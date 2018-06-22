WhatsApp set to launch this new feature – Find out how important it is

WhatsApp stickers are a part of the latest update submitted to the Google Play Beta programme

WhatsApp is set to introduce stickers on its platform. Despite having over 1.5 billion monthly active users, the Facebook-owned company has deprived them of the popular stickers feature that is available on Facebook’s other apps (Messenger and Instagram), as well as other chat apps. The company at its F8 developer conference this year announced that WhatsApp will soon receive support for stickers, besides the video group calling. While the latter is recently rolled out to the beta build, the stickers option is still disabled on the latest beta build.

???? WhatsApp beta for Android 2.18.189: what’s new?

Sticker Reactions!https://t.co/w7daC11A1V — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) June 19, 2018

According to WABetaInfo, the WhatsApp stickers are a part of the latest update submitted to the Google Play Beta programme. The report says that the WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.18.120 already has the stickers but disabled by default. However, it is expected the WhatsApp might roll out the stickers soon on the Beta programme while a wider rollout on the stable build will follow later.

The stickers will be available to access from the Emoji icon on the left side, next to the emoji and GIF tabs. The report notes that the stickers will resemble its counterparts on Facebook Messenger and will be available in separate packs, some of which will be pre-downloaded while a whole bunch of packs will be available for manual download.

Currently, WhatsApp stickers are in four reactions or mood – Love, Sad, Wow, and LOL. Each category has characters showing the reactions in a funny manner. There will be an Add button available as well so that the users can add more stickers as and when required. Apart from the Android version, it is not clear yet whether WhatsApp will bring the stickers on iOS during the initial testing phase.