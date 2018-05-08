WhatsApp set to launch another feature – This is how it works

WhatsApp to launch new feature. (AP)

WhatsApp has come on the front foot and is working aggressively to revamp its messaging platform. The Facebook-owned app is now coming out with yet another feature for its 1.5 billion active users. The new feature is called ‘Chat Filter’ however, it is not available for everyone. Chat Filter feature will be rolled out for Google Beta users first and if gets a positive response then only the feature will be made available for everyone.

How does ‘Chat Filter’ feature work?

According to a report by WaBeta Info, this feature will allow the user to quickly search messages, filtering them per unread chats, groups and broadcast lists. Once the user tap ‘Search’, a ‘Filter’ icon will be available.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp is started to work on this specific sticker album feature in the 2.18.84 update, but the developers are keeping it disabled for development reasons and it will be enabled in next releases. So it’s okay if you have updated your WhatsApp Business version and you don’t see it, but probably it will be available very soon, also if we don’t precisely know the day.

Moreover, the Facebook-owned app has registered a new domain ‘wa.me’. In a report featured on WAbeta Info, the domain is a short link of api.whatsapp.com and can be used to quickly open a chat in WhatsApp. For users to enjoy the new update, they will need to update their app to Android version 2.18.138.

Apart from this, the Facebook-owned app updated its ‘Terms of Service and Privacy Policy’ ahead of General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) that came into effect in Europe on May 25. Soon, the messaging service will let users download the data it collects. WhatsApp has clarified that it is not asking for new rights to collect personal information with the update.