WhatsApp Security Update: This is how you can stop sharing data with Facebook – What users must know

After the recent row over Facebook and Cambridge Analytica, a lot of users have come to know that how vulnerable their personal information was. Users of various social media platforms, especially Facebook, have become aware of what information they want to give out or what not. Soon after this, there have been a lot of eyebrows raised if WhatsApp, owned by Facebook, shares data with the social media platform.

WhatsApp has always been defensive about the data shared by them with Facebook. They have always maintained that “every message is end-to-end encrypted” and said that they use ‘very little data’ with Facebook. However, there are two ways by which you can take the extra step of feeling safe and continue to use the messaging app without being worried about your data being shared with Facebook.

Option 1: If you want to completely disable the app share data with other application, then you need to follow the below-mentioned steps to make your WhatsApp not share your personal information with Facebook.

Steps to make WhatsApp not share data with Facebook.

Step 1: Open WhatsApp on your smartphone.

Step 2: Go to Settings. Android users will find it from the top right corner of the app where you will see three vertical dots. iOS users will find it in the bottom right-hand od the app.

Step 3: Once you are in the account section you will need to tap on Account.

Step 4: The last option will be able to see is where you need to tap the check mark to the right of Share my account info.

Step 5: To disable the feature, tap Don’t Share.

Option 2: This step will come in handy when you install the app for the first time. During the installation of the app, you will get an option where you will be asked to ‘Agree’ with the Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. However, this the point where you need to tap on ‘read more’. After you do that, you will need to find the option which needs to be unchecked if you do not want to share your WhatsApp data with Facebook. Once you do that, your account will be safe and your personal information will not be shared with Facebook.