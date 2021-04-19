  • MORE MARKET STATS

WhatsApp says it fixed two outdated software bugs following CERT-In advisory

By: |
April 19, 2021 5:10 PM

Instant messaging app WhatsApp on Monday said it has addressed two bugs that existed on its outdated software and that it had no reason to believe that "these vulnerabilities were ever abused".

WhatsAppA spokesperson said WhatsApp "remains safe and secure, and end-to-end encryption continues to work as intended to protect people's messages.

Instant messaging app WhatsApp on Monday said it has addressed two bugs that existed on its outdated software and that it had no reason to believe that “these vulnerabilities were ever abused”. The official statement came in the wake of a recent advisory issued by the CERT-In which cautioned WhatsApp users about certain vulnerabilities in the app (application) that could lead to breach of sensitive information.

“We regularly work with security researchers to improve the numerous ways WhatsApp protects people’s messages.” “As is typical of software products, we have addressed two bugs that existed on outdated software, and we have no reason to believe that they were ever abused,” a WhatsApp spokesperson told PTI in a statement. The spokesperson added that WhatsApp “remains safe and secure, and end-to-end encryption continues to work as intended to protect people’s messages.”

Related News

A “high” severity rating advisory issued by the CERT-In, or the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team, on Saturday had said that the vulnerability has been detected in the software that has “WhatsApp and WhatsApp Business for Android prior to v2.21.4.18 and WhatsApp and WhatsApp Business for iOS prior to v2.21.32.”

“Multiple vulnerabilities have been reported in WhatsApp applications which could allow a remote attacker to execute arbitrary code or access sensitive information on a targeted system,” the advisory had said. The CERT-In is the federal technology arm to combat cyber attacks and guarding the Indian cyber space. The advisory had recommended users to update their devices with the latest version of WhatsApp from Google Play store or iOS App Store to counter the vulnerability threat.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. TECHNOLOGY
  4. WhatsApp says it fixed two outdated software bugs following CERT-In advisory
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Everything to know about WhatsApp Pink, a new virus that can potentially give hackers complete control over your phone
2Covid-19 themed threats surge: McAfee sees cyber-attack detections increase by 114% in Q4 2020
3Google For Startups: Helping greenhorn ventures bloom