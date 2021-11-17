WhatsApp said to be working on brand-new apps for Windows and Mac: Details

With the new UWP based app, notifications will be delivered even when the app is closed

WhatsApp is developing new apps for MacOS and Windows users that are expected to have user interface (UI) improvements over existing WhatsApp desktop versions. Moreover, WhatsApp is also rolling a new feature that will let users pause and resume voice messages in desktop settings for iOS beta testers. Meanwhile, people are also using a recent feature of ‘My Contacts Except…’ privacy setting for Profile Photo, About, and Last Seen updates.

WhatsApp features tracker WABetaInfo reported about the new WhatsApp app for Windows 10 and Windows 11 users first after being spotted by an Italian blog. The new app on Universal Windows Platform (UWP) is totally different in look and feel from the existing WhatsApp for Windows and is being developed from scratch. The new app will come with acrylic effects which debuted on Windows 11 and includes a new drawing feature to let users write and scrabble on the white panel on the app and share it with WhatsApp contacts.

With the new UWP based app, notifications will be delivered even when the app is closed and not active on the desktop. Moreover, the app will start faster than the existing app. Microsoft is testing the new app and can check the new experiences by downloading the latest WhatsApp beta version from Microsoft Store.

Another new macOS version of WhatsApp is being made that looks identical to iPadOS release and was spotted in the recent past but is yet to be officially available. Moreover, WhatsApp was seen working on the privacy setting for the last few weeks and is rolling out a group icon option for some beta testers on Android.

Moreover beta testers on WhatsApp business for iOS and Android are also creating advertisements for Facebook. The advertisement will lead to the app helping enterprises gain engagement on their business account