WhatsApp rolls out Vaccines for All stickers to encourage users to get COVID-19 jabs

April 7, 2021 6:25 PM

In addition to the global apex health body, the Facebook owned platform has also got in touch with more than 150 federal, provincial and local governments in the world to provide accurate, verified information related to Coronavirus to its users.

Instant messaging application WhatsApp has come up with a new band of stickers called Vaccines for All to encourage its users to get vaccinated and appreciate the efforts put out by the health workers in saving the world from Coronavirus. The sticker pack released by Whatsapp has been developed in close collaboration with the World Health Organisation (WHO). In addition to the global apex health body, the Facebook owned platform has also got in touch with more than 150 federal, provincial and local governments in the world to provide accurate, verified information related to Coronavirus to its users.

A number of helplines which have been recently turned active by the messaging platform are also providing information related to vaccination and Coronavirus pandemic guidelines and advisories. The newly introduced Vaccines for All stickers launched by WhatApp is a collection of 23 distinct and unique stickers. The Vaccines for All which has been made available for all WhatsApp users including Android and iPhone, express the feeling of joy, relief and hope that the users can express after sharing information related to the Coronavirus vaccines.

Andy Pattison, who is the Team Lead, Digital Channels, WHO was quoted as saying that the new sticker launch attempts to encourage more and more people to come forward and get themselves vaccinated against the disease. A number of Coronavirus vaccines developed by different manufacturers have been rolled out in different parts of the world as humans have finally got hold of a weapon to wield against the lethal and infectious virus.

