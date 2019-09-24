WhatsApp update: How to share your status as a Facebook story

It must be noted that Facebook-owned WhatsApp had begun testing this new feature in June.

WhatsApp has quietly launched a new feature for its users which allows them to share their statuses directly to Facebook. The feature is available for both the Android version 2.19.258 and iPhone version 2.19.92. WhatsApp, which has over 1.5 billion active monthly users, had launched WhatsApp Status feature in 2017.

Previously, there was no way to directly share Status with Facebook profile and users had to manually share the same. On all Facebook-owned platforms, stories disappear after 24 hours.

It must be noted that Facebook-owned WhatsApp had begun testing this new feature in June. So far, there has not been any formal announcement by WhatsApp however several users took to Twitter and shared screenshots of the new feature on WhatsApp and by extension – Facebook.

READ ALSO | Diwali with Mi sale: Redmi K20 available for Re 1, deals on Redmi Note 7S, Redmi Note 7A, Redmi Y3

How to share WhatsApp Status to Facebook Story

Open WhatsApp and visit the Status section

Tap on ‘share’ option which will then expand to show you the apps one can share the status with.

Select the ‘Share to Facebook Story’ option. This will post your WhatsApp Status directly to Facebook Story.

The new WhatsApp feature is seen as another move by the tech giant to increase user engagement and use it as a selling point to advertisers. To note, this is yet another feature from Instagram which has been rolled out for WhatsApp. Reportedly, Instagram-inspired Boomerang for WhatsApp is under development, however, not much is yet known about it. Moreover, Instagram stories too can be directly shared to Facebook stories. Now, users can also share WhatsApp status stories including images, text and videos from your profile to their Facebook Story.

This is yet another way all the three platforms by Facebook have same features, owing to Mark Zuckerberg’s ambitious plan to integrate WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook Messenger.