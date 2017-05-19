WhatsApp rolls out new update: You can now pin chats to the top

WhatsApp also released a press statement saying, “With pinned chats, you never have to worry about scrolling through the long list of conversations to text your family members or your best friend “(Reuters)

In its latest little updates WhatsApp, the Mark Zuckerberg-owned company, has rolled out the ‘pinned chats’ feature. However, it must be noted that this feature has only been made available to Android devices for now. According to Indian Express, the feature had been previously seen a few weeks ago on Android Beta for testing. Now, you can download the latest WhatsApp update through Google Play.

WhatsApp also released a press statement saying, “With pinned chats, you never have to worry about scrolling through the long list of conversations to text your family members or your best friend. Users can now pin up to three of the most important group or individual chats to the top of their chat list for easy access – simply tap and hold a chat, and then tap the pin icon at the top of your screen”. This comes in as a handy tool when you have too many chats to scroll down and look for a specific piece of information. The new feature is just like the “pin post” feature on a Facebook page if you might have ever operated one. Basically, you can pin a post to the top of the page, for everyone to see. The same mechanism has been put into place here, where you can pin a chat to the top and visit it later for whatever reasons you might have.

Here’s how you do it:

So remember, in order to pin a chat, you will have to tap and hold on. As a result of which you will have a pin icon pop up, next to the delete and mute button. Tap on the pin button and you will have the chat pinned to the top. You can have a maximum of 3 chats pinned. Similarly, to unpin a chat, tap and hold and you will find the unpin option pop up at the top. Once you select, the concerned chat will move down to its regular place in the list of chats.