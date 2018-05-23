WhatsApp rolls out new feature

Ever since its launch, WhatsApp has been one of the most used messaging apps across the globe.

Ever since its launch, WhatsApp has been one of the most used messaging apps across the globe. Now, WhatsApp has rolled out a new feature that brings a breather for all the people who are more concerned privacy issues. The WhatsApp update on iOS brings a new feature which allows users to ask for their Account information from the messaging app. With this, you can now check the kind of data that is taken up by WhatsApp.

The version of WhatsApp 2.18.60 is now available on iOS, that means you can go and check the new feature. With this feature, you get the ‘Request Account Info’ feature. What this feature does is allows a user to download their data. If you have on an iOS device and have the latest version then you can check now.

According to a popular WhatsApp beta tester, WABeta Info who spotted the update first. You can go to the settings on WhatsApp running on iOS. There you need to check the ‘Account’. From there you can just see the option for ‘Request Account Info’. It also looks like WhatsApp will now inform a user when they cannot add a business to a group chat.

The report to come in takes three days, as mentioned in the ‘Request Account Info’ page.

As per WhatsApp, the report you get from the messaging app can be accessed and ported to another app also. However, it should be noted that WhatsApp’s report doesn’t include user’s messages. This is due to the reason as the messages on WhatsApp are end-to-end encrypted.

What should be noted is that if you make changes such as deleting the account or changing the number, then the report request will be cancelled. A user will get a few weeks to download this report.