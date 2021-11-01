WhatsApp rolls out cashback for UPI payments through app for select users; Check details

WhatsApp giving Rs 51 cashback on using paaymnet getaway

WhatsApp is rolling a cashback feature for its users to promote its payment gateway. The feature offers cashback to users on UPI transactions through WhatsApp. The feature is available both for iOS and Android users, but as of now it is available for only beta testers and not all users who use payment. The app has not given any clarity on when this feature will be rolled out for all users.

The feature was first spotted by one Vipin who received cashback for using WhatsApp for sending payment to five contacts. The screenshot shows a notification from WhatsApp that congratulated the user for receiving cash back. A cashback of Rs 51 was given for each transaction and he won Rs 255 as cashback. On receiving the cashback, the details of the transaction appear on the History page with WhatsApp Payments Settings.

WhatsApp features tracker WABetainfo claims this is a promotion strategy to encourage more users to try WhatsApp Payments and may end in the future. Also, there is no way users can include their number in their promotional campaign to avail cashback if they are not beta users already. Also, there is no clarity on how WhatsApp picks users for testing the feature.

According to the tracker, using the latest versions of WhatsApp beta for Android on the Play Store and WhatsApp beta for iOS on TestFlight increases the chances of getting the cashback feature. But some users may get the feature on previous updates as well.

The cashback of Rs 51 is constant for all transactions amounting to Re 1 and above.

Moreover, to encourage users to use its payment gateway. The Payment stickers were brought in collaboration with five Indian women artists and are built on various cultural expressions related to money exchange.