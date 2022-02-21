WhatsApp rolling out new interface for voice calls: Everything you must know

WABetaInfo reported that WhatsApp for iOS beta 22.5.0.70 has brought the updated voice calling interface to some beta testers.

WhatsApp has been rolling out a new interface for voice calls for select beta testers on iOS devices. The new interface carries waveforms for group voice calls. This new feature was first spotted in December and was rolled out for select Android beta testers. The new development comes days after an update for iOS devices including iPhone and iPad models where users can play voice messages in the background. Meaning, users can play voice messages and audio files outside of the chat window.

WhatsApp is releasing a new interface while placing voice calls today!

The instant-messaging platform will come up with a redesigned interface for a group call. Once the new interface is enabled, people will be able to see real-time voice waveforms to inform users about the active speakers during the call, WABetaInfo noted. The redesign will come with a wallpaper to voice call interface which cannot be edited presently.

The new voice calling interface was rolled out already for select beta testers on Android earlier this month. WhatsApp was first spotted working on a new voice calling interface back in December last year.

Meta-owned WhatsApp has recently released an update for iOS device users that allows iPhones and some iPad users to play voice messages in the background. The voice messages and audio files, in this update, can be played outside of the chat window. We still don’t know when the update will be available on Android devices or Web apps.