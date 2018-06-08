WhatsApp rolling out new feature that could end this big confusion

WhatsApp has begun rolling out a new feature for the Android beta users

WhatsApp has begun rolling out a new feature for the Android beta users that will let the users distinguish between the original and forwarded messages. WhatsApp for Android beta version 2.18.179 will label the forwarded messages as ‘Forwarded’ so that there is no confusion between the regular and forwarded ones. The feature is now available to all the beta users for the Android platform while a broader rollout of Android stable build, iOS, and Windows Phone platforms is expected in coming days.

Unlike previous times, when a user forwards a message to some contact, WhatsApp labels the messages as ‘Forwarded’ to avoid any mixing of regular and forwarded messages. Earlier, there was no such indicator to differentiate between both the kinds of messages. While this could come as a welcome change, some people might not like it as they don’t want their contacts to identify them as the ones who forward all the messages – think about all the ‘Good morning’ message chains in family groups.

To forward a message, all you need to do is long-tap on a message in a chat – the message could be yours or the recipient’s. A few options will appear on top – where the contact name is shown. Now, tap on the right arrow denoting forward, followed by a tap on the contact(s) you want to forward the message to. After this, you need to tap on the Send icon at the bottom to send the messages. You can now jump to any of the chats that you forwarded the message to see the ‘Forwarded’ label.

Recently, WhatsApp was reported to expand its payments platform to a wide base of users. This will mark the formal entry of WhatsApp into the digital payments scene of India, which is heavily amassed by the likes of other leading players including Google, Paytm, and more. The WhatsApp payments feature, which is yet to get an official name, will roll out to over 200 million active users in India.