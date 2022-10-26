WhatsApp rolling out ability to forward media with caption, know details here

WhatsApp is rolling out the ability to forward media with a caption. Small but this is a significant update considering we exchange hundreds of messages everyday on WhatsApp and at times a particular media file may get lost in the heaps of these messages. While this feature is currently rolling to select beta testers, we can expect it to come to the stable version of the app soon.

The feature was under development few weeks ago. The latest report from WaBetaInfo now suggests that it has finally began hitting phones of select beta users. According to the report, the feature will be available to those WhatsApp beta users who update their app to Android 2.22.23.15 from the Play Store.

Not just the videos or photos but the new update will also let users adds caption to the documents they share on the app. To know if you have received the update, just try forwarding an image on WhatsApp. The feature is enabled if you see a new message box at the bottom of the media. You can add or remove caption from this box. The feature will prove useful when looking for a particular media file in the chat. User can type any word from the caption that he or she remembers and straightaway get to the file without scrolling through multiple messages.

WhatsApp on Tuesday suffered more than an hour-long outage in India. The Internet was flooded with complaints after app users found that the app was delivering messages to the recipient. The IT ministry of India has asked Meta to submit a report on the outage that caused inconvenience to millions of users in the country. The ministry also wants to ensure that there was no cyber attack that caused this outage. Not just the messages, videos or audio, some WhatsApp users were also experiencing issues with calls and WhatsApp web version.

ALSO READ: WhatsApp outage in India: App, desktop users reporting issues including failure to send messages and more