WhatsApp-rival Telegram maybe working on Clubhouse-like voice chat feature

Telegram is also planning to add voice chat feature.

Clubhouse is all the buzz lately and by the looks of it, more and more companies seem to want to get onboard with something similar. The app has gained a lot of traction and over 8 million downloads worldwide in a short period. This has pushed other social media applications to roll out similar features. Clubhouse being an app for Apple users only (for now), will soon get a competition from Instagram, Twitter, TikTok and Mi talk (by Xiaomi) as they plan to introduce their own version of Clubhouse. Joining the recent wagon of having a feature supporting audio conversations is Telegram.

A recent tweet by WABetaInfo has revealed that Telegram is also planning to add voice chat feature. These voice chats are likely to support large conversations. The tweet shows an option to start voice chats. While Clubhouse has some strict moderations when it comes to discussions, many have speculated that Telegram may be able to support these moderations.

And Telegram is bringing voice chats for channels now.

Clubhouse is everywhere ???? https://t.co/u5cSB6VSCy pic.twitter.com/WspFNlZI11 — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) March 13, 2021

Prior to this, Instagram made the headlines as the company is said to introduce a Clubhouse-rival on its platform. The company is expected to call the new feature Audio Rooms and provide an experience for users where people can have discussion. Since, Clubhouse is an invite-only app for iOS users, Android users who do not have access to Clubhouse currently will be able to use this. The development was spotted by popular reverse engineer, Alessandro Paluzzi. Paluzzi took to Twitter and revealed rumoured “Audio Rooms” features by posting some screenshots. Twitter will also be rolling out similar support for audio chat rooms called Spaces.

It is to note that Clubhouse is used by many famous personalities like Elon Musk and is limited to some users only. iPhone users need to be invited on this app. To put it simply, people cannot just download the app and start using it like most of the apps are.