WhatsApp-rival Telegram gets video calling feature; here’s how to use

Telegram introduced voice calling feature four years ago, however, there was no support for video calls.

Telegram will now allow users to make video calls to their contacts. The messaging platform has brought a new video calling feature for its beta app version. For those who want to test the video calling support in the beta version, they will have to download the 0.7 beta version from the App Centre platform provided by Microsoft. Users will also have to join the Telegram beta programme first. According to a report by Android Police, the app will be installed next to the regular Telegram app. The feature is expected to put Telegram in the same line as Viber or WhatsApp among others.

It is to note that Telegram introduced voice calling feature four years ago, however, there was no support for video calls. The long-awaited features will now be tested in beta version first before it’s made available for all, which could take from a few days to weeks, the report said. All those who have version 0.7 beta installed on their devices will be able to do video calls to their contacts for now. But first, the authentication process will be done after installation.

The report said that the call interface Telegram has, resembles the other video calling platforms. It has a turn off/ on video button, a button to flip between front and rear cameras, mute button to cut the call. Just like WhatsApp, windows of both the videos (larger and smaller one) can be swapped.

The report highlighted that early feedback indicated the need for refinement and fixing some glitches. Further, an option for group video call was also not found. This feature is reportedly being worked on by the company.

Meanwhile, the app is also working on the Picture-in-Picture (PiP) mode. Currently, PiP mode needs permission “to draw above other apps to play videos in Picture-in-Picture mode”.