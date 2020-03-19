WhatsApp rival Telegram brings discussion button to channels

The new feature has been named “discussion button” for those channels that allow only their admins to post content on the channel.

Whatsapp rivawhatl Telegram has announced a new feature for its channels. The new feature will provide an interface where all the participants of the channel would be able to express their views and feedback. The new feature has been named “discussion button” for those channels that allow only their admins to post content on the channel. The new feature, however, will not allow participants to post something on the official channel but would facilitate their discussions in a separate chat box.

Most of the newspaper publications, content websites have relied heavily on Telegram to increase their readerships. The new feature will not only help them understand the feedback of the readers who happen to read their posts on the channel but would also help them know varied response to different posts by the number of chat messages it generated in the chat box. Telegram messaging app has launched other important features like Theme Editor 3.0 and Send When Online earlier this year apart from the latest feature.

The new feature will facilitate pro-active conversations and generate feedback amongst their participants, Telegram said in a statement. The company also stressed that those channels who do not want to activate the feature may continue using the channels without resorting to the new feature. The interested admin will have an option to enable the extended chat group. The company has also termed the new feature by calling it “group chat extension for channels”.

The simple process to enable the feature is as follows-

Click on the top extreme right corner of the channel. Then the admin needs to click on the option of “manage channel.” Followed by the click the option of “discussion” will pop up on the screen. After clicking on the discussion button, the admin can create and name the extended chat group and enjoy the seamless feature.