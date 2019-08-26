WhatsApp rival catches up with massive update: Telegram’s latest features could boost its user base

Telegram, which also enjoys a good following because of its privacy policies, has just launched an array of new features. (Image source: Dado Ruvic Illustration/Reuters)

WhatsApp is the preferred messaging service globally with more than a billion users. The popular app with its ease of use, continuous updates and functionality on both Apple and Android has become a household name.

Nevertheless, it seems that a major rival app Telegram with its recent update could catch up to WhatsApp. Telegram, which also enjoys a good following because of its privacy policies, has just launched an array of new features.

Muted messages

The first one is the ability to send a note without a notification sound, allowing users to send a message without disturbing the receiver. This feature is also functional in groups and is a great way to share the message without disturbing others.

Slow mode

Besides the muted notes, another Telegram upgrade includes a Slow Mode which restricts the frequency of a user posting in a group chat. When the group admin switches on the Slow Mode in a group, users will be able to send one message as per the interval of their choosing. A timer will also show how long a user has to wait before sending the next message.

The ‘Slow Mode’ could definitely help in rooting out unnecessary chatter and may even make the dialogue in the group more meaningful and putting more value on one message.

Admin Titles

Group admins can now set custom titles for themselves.

Colours for night themes

Those fond of the Night Mode on the Apple devices can now select accent colours for night themes.

Adding animated emojis

Telegram users can now also add animated emojis on both Android and iOS devices.

Thumbnail previews and Timestamps

While sending a movie to friends via Telegram, clips can now have a thumbnail preview as they riffle through the video to bookmark a particular moment.

If the user then adds a timestamp, say 0:56, to a video caption, it will get automatically brought out as a link and selecting the timestamp will play the video from that spot. One can also mention a timestamp in a message as a reply to a video and this feature would still work.

Android’s New Attachment Menu

Android’s attachment menu seen a transformation of sorts, introducing larger thumbnails and scrolling up will show full Gallery for enhanced browsing.

All of these features have been reportedly rolled out in the app and the full details about what’s to look forward to can be found on Telegram’s blog post.