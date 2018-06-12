WhatsApp ‘Restrict Group’ feature leaked, here’s why you should wait for official release

The quick updates on WhatsApp make it one of the most useful and indispensible tools on our smartphone.

One of the most popular messaging applications WhatsApp has been continuously rolling out new features. The quick updates on WhatsApp make it one of the most useful and indispensible tools on our smartphone. However, there are some dubious and moded versions of the messaging apps, for example, GBWhatsApp, which look exactly like WhatsApp and even ape some of its features.

Last month, WhatsApp beta users were tipped off about the latest feature coming to the messaging application where group admins have the right to restrict messages from non-admin users. The update is yet to come on the latest version of Android and iOS, however, some users report that the feature has made its way on their smartphones.

The feature called ‘Send Message’ on WhatsApp groups only allows the admin to send a message to a group whereas other group members cannot send any message. Since WhatsApp has not released the feature officially, many users are able to get the feature via a modded version of the messaging application. That, however, should not be your ideal course of action. And there is good reason why.

Using an upcoming feature without the requisite permissions amounts to illegality and WhatsApp can remotely track the users who do so. If caught, the user can be banned from using WhatsApp. That’s why it is recommended to use the official version of WhatsApp.

Popular tipster and WhatsApp beta tester WABetaInfo on Twitter shared concerns around the same. On Tuesday, he took to Twitter and wrote, “Some users are able to use the Send Message feature, that allows to restrict messages in groups. They are using a modded WhatsApp version, so they can already use the feature. Please, wait the official release (really soon) to use it: it’s *not* safe to enable Send Messages now!”

He followed this up with another tweet explaining his concern. He wrote, “What I mean for “it’s not safe to enable Send Messages now”: WhatsApp can remotely track who is illegally using a new upcoming feature without permissions, applying a ban action. For this reason I always recommend to use official WhatsApp versions. Please wait **a bit** longer :)”

The “Restrict Group” feature was first spotted in December last year which added “Privacy settings” in the group. “All participants can normally edit the group description, icon and subject, but finally the administrator can restrict this feature today, preventing no-administrators to modify the group description,” mentions WhatsApp’s official website.