WhatsApp reportedly working on this feature that could change the way you use the Facebook-owned instant messaging app

WhatsApp could soon introduce this feature

WhatsApp is reportedly working to introduce advertisements to the iOS app. According to WABetaInfo, a credible watchdog for everything around WhatsApp, has said in a tweet that the Facebook-owned company has begun the process of implementing the advertisements on the platform.

And I want to add: WhatsApp is already working to implement ads in the iOS app. https://t.co/eL55pu1kFR — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) September 27, 2018

This comes after a Wall Street Journal report that quoted WhatsApp officials confirming that ads will arrive on the chat app in 2019. Meanwhile, Brian Acton, one of the two co-founders of WhatsApp who quit Facebook last year, has said that Mark Zuckerberg’s company had already planned the advertisement model before the acquisition – giving a significant corroboration to the alleged plans.

According to WhatsApp officials, as reported by WSJ, the advertisements are likely to be ingested into the Status feature, much like what Facebook has done with Instagram. The Instagram Stories begin to feature advertisements when a user has watched many of them consecutively. On the similar lines, Alex Stamos, who previously worked at Facebook as Chief Security Officer, has explained why monetising WhatsApp is in Facebook’s favour.

He has defended in a series of tweets that the Facebook will someday need to stop subsidising a free chat app (WhatsApp) and it eventually has generated revenue for the company. Putting advertisements into WhatsApp is expected to open larger revenue streams for Facebook as the company is sitting on a base of billion users. The company stopped its paid model way back in 2016 and the users are technically accessing WhatsApp and its services without any charges.

FB has a lot of money, so it was a very tall bridge, but it is foolish to expect that FB shareholders are going to subsidize a free text/voice/video global communications network forever. Eventually, WhatsApp is going to need to generate revenue. (10/13) — Alex Stamos (@alexstamos) September 26, 2018

Moreover, Acton’s allegations against Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg come at a time when WhatsApp seems highly positive about introducing advertisements. In a conversation with Forbes, Acton revealed that he did not know about Facebook’s plans when it sold the chat app for a sum of $22 billion. He even said that Zuckerberg was in favour of implementing end-to-end encryption on the platform, even if it meant obscuring the users’ data from any potential methods of monetisation.

Facebook altered WhatsApp’s terms of service within 18 months of acquisition, underlining that the data will be shared between the various companies it owns. However, WhatsApp’s terms of service at the time of acquisition highlighted that there won’t be any advertisements on the platform. “You can still count on absolutely no ads interrupting your communication”, WhatsApp assured in the terms of service published back then.