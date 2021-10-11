WhatsApp reportedly working on feature to allow users to pause recording voice messages

The feature is likely to come as a relief to numerous users who enjoy using voice messages to converse over WhatsApp

WhatsApp: A few days ago, it had come to light that WhatsApp was working on bringing a global voice message platform that would allow users to play voice messages even when they exit the chat and are opening other chats or features of the app. But apparently, that’s not where things end for voice messages. New reports have now suggested that the instant messaging platform is also looking at a feature that would let users pause while recording voice messages. The way things currently stand in WhatsApp, users need to record the entire voice message in one go, and if they need to take a break in between, they need to either break it up into multiple voice messages or redo the entire thing from the beginning.

Now, the rumour mill has it that the Facebook-owned platform is developing a feature to pause voice messages while in the middle of recording and then resuming it to finish recording the message without having to do over or break the voice note into multiple voice messages.

The feature is still under development, and has not yet been made available to beta testers so far, even though WABetaInfo was able to preview it. As per the preview video the platform shared, it seemed that once a user stopped recording a voice message, they would see another record button, clicking on which would allow the user to resume recording the voice note.

The feature is likely to come as a relief to numerous users who enjoy using voice messages to converse over WhatsApp, but do not enjoy the fact that the recording needs to be done in one go. However, it is not yet clear if the user would be able to hear the recording up until the point where they have recorded before, because sometimes users might have to pause the message due to some interruption and they might end up losing their train of thought. Listening to the message up until where it has been recorded might help in solving that issue, but whether that would be possible or not is something we will only find out in due time.