WhatsApp reportedly working on Facebook Messenger-like message reactions, Money Heist stickers now rolling

WhatsApp users may soon be able to apply any of their favourite emojis as reactions to messages they receive. The development comes just a few days after the Facebook-owned company was spotted adding reactions to its platform that works similar to how one reacts to messages on Facebook Messenger. The reactions will reportedly appear just below the texts available on the app.
Users can use the reactions for both individual and group chats and people in a group conversation can also see who reacted to a specific message with which emoji. Hence reactions to a message on WhatsApp will no longer be anonymous. However, it is unlike message reactions available on Twitter and iMessage where users don’t have a lot of options and there are only a few preloaded emojis to react to.
WhatsApp is yet to share when exactly the message reactions will be a part of WhatsApp. The screenshots shared by WhatsApp feature tracker WABetaInfo were taken from WhatsApp for iPhone, but the feature will be available for Android Beta as well, says the WhatsApp update tracker website.
Users need to update to the latest version of WhatsApp or have compatible phones to use the message reactions.
In other news, a new animated sticker pack based on the Netflix series Money Heist has recently been released for all users. The pack includes 17 stickers to celebrate the release of the fifth and final season of Netflix’ show Money Heist. The sticker pack is available on WhatsApp and can be downloaded from a deep link as well
