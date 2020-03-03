WhatsApp reportedly testing a new privacy feature that could make your chats more secure

WhatsApp is reportedly testing a new privacy-focused feature in its latest beta build.

WhatsApp is reportedly testing a new privacy-focused feature in its latest beta build that will allow Android users to password protect their chat backups. WhatsApp offers backup of your chats on Google Drive but there’s no ‘proper’ encryption so to say. The ‘password protect backups’ feature that’s currently said to be in development – via WABetaInfo – will offer an additional layer of security for those in search of even greater privacy. All WhatsApp chats, to recall, are end-to-end encrypted – the same however cannot be said about the chats you choose to save as backup over the cloud.

The ‘password protect backups’ feature is apparently so new, it’s currently in alpha stage of testing which means not every beta user will be able to access and use it at this point of time. The feature is said to be part of WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.20.6. Obviously, there’s no way that iOS users will be able to use this feature right now.

There’s no word if and when ‘password protect backups’ will be available officially for all users but WhatsApp has started hinting at the arrival of what is without a doubt one of the most requested features on the instant messaging platform – a dark mode. WhatsApp has updated its social media pages with a new display picture with a ‘dark’ logo – instead of its hallmark green – suggesting dark mode will soon be available for all users. The feature is currently available for WhatsApp beta users and it was only about time that it made its way to more users through a stable update.

Even as we spend more time on our phones, many using OLED screens, having a dark mode has become sort of de facto what with even Google and Apple acknowledging its advantages and bringing it system-wide in their latest software. Both Android 10 and iOS 13 ship with system-wide dark mode and while a lot many apps have also opted to go dark, there are still many that don’t support it just yet – including WhatsApp. This could change soon though.

Dark mode is easier on the eyes, especially in low lighting scenarios, and to an extent, also helps save on battery life in case of phones with OLED screens.