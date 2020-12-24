WhatsApp report card 2020: All top features the Facebook-owned messaging service launched this year

This year, WhatsApp brought features including dark mode, disappearing messages, wallpapers, mute options among other features that kept the application interesting for users.

Among many features introduced by WhatsApp this year, there are at least ten major changes the company has rolled out for its users across countries. This year, WhatsApp brought features including dark mode, disappearing messages, wallpapers, mute options among other features that kept the application interesting for users. Just as WhatsApp is known, the company is working on bringing out more features come 2021 and this will include one of the most anticipated features including voice/ video call for web users.

Here is a look at top ten features introduced by WhatsApp

Dark mode: Earlier this year, WhatsApp introduced a dark mode feature for phone as well as web users. Dark Mode is expected to help improve the battery performance of smartphones as the app will allow users to easily access the app and read in low light conditions. Further, the idea is to reduce the strain on eyes.

QR codes: All the WhatsApp accounts will now have their own QR code that will help users scan each other’s code. With this, users can add each other without having to actually enter the number. The customised QR code can be found in the Settings section of the app.

Customisable wallpapers: For preferred and favourite chats, users can set custom wallpapers apart from the regular ones. This is useful for saving yourself from sending a text into the wrong chat window. This works in dark mode also.

Disappearing Messages: WhatsApp users can send Snapchat like messages that can disappear. Disappearing messages are sent only if the user has enabled the feature in the app settings. WhatsApp said that the feature will not impact the user’s previous messages. Once enabled, the messages that are sent in an individual chat or a group chat will disappear on their own after seven days.

Group video calls: In times where people have been working from home, WhatsApp in a bid to make the experience more seamless increased the upper limit for participants in a group video call to 8 people.

WhatsApp Payments: For all those who find it easier to just pay money digitally, the company rolled out its very own WhatsApp Pay. Money can simply be transferred with this feature to others. However, it does not support bill payments.

Animated stickers: Animated stickers are available within a pack and placed next to regular sticker packs within the Sticker store. Since there is an animation element, WhatsApp gives you a button to play next to these stickers before downloading.

Mute option: The Facebook owned company has also introduced a permanent mute option for chats. Now, users will be able to mute the chats they want to permanently.

Advanced search options: One of features that the company rolled out is to make searching for documents, photos, GIFs and videos much more easier. The media can be found by simply searching.

New storage management tool: WhatsApp’s new storage management tool notifies users regarding their storage getting full on their smartphones. With the help of this, users can delete junk data or media that is taking up the storage space.