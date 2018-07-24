WhatsApp releases new update

WhatsApp update: Find out what it is. (PTI)

Facebook-owned messaging app WhatsApp on Tuesday released a new update for devices with iOS 10 and above with “notification extension” that would allow users to see and download received media files from on-screen notifications itself. Received by some iOS users, the new extension is part of WhatsApp’s version 2.18.80 and would support download of images and Graphics Interchange Formats (GIFs) from the notifications in the user’s auto-download option is deactivated, confirmed WABetaInfo, a fan site that tests new WhatsApp features before release.

Along with the option to download, the update would also enable users to preview the received media content on swiping down the notifications panel. The new “notification extension” will be made available for users after Whatsapp adds improvements in the next updates, the report added. There is no word yet when will this extension reach the Android users. In its previous update, WhatsApp launched new features including the “forwarded” tag that goes along with messages that are being forwarded.